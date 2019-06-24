Sheriff’s Office searching for vehicle that killed two dogs on Ham Reid Road

Sheriff’s Office searching for vehicle that killed two dogs on Ham Reid Road
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance finding a vehicle that struck and killed two dogs on Ham Reid Road. (Source: Google Maps)
June 24, 2019 at 5:17 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 5:17 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance finding a vehicle that struck and killed two dogs on Ham Reid Road.

Kim Myers, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said that a pedestrian was walking two dogs on leashes around 8:30 p.m. on June 12 on Ham Reid Road near Lake Street in front of Leap into Learning Day Care.

A vehicle traveling east at a high rate of speed narrowly missed the pedestrian, but hit and killed both dogs. It was closely followed by another car, which was also traveling at a high rate of speed.

Myers said the first vehicle is believed to be a silver 2010 Infinity G37, which received obvious damage to the lower front passenger headlight area, including missing body panels. The second car was a small black car, unknown make and model. It is believed the vehicles were traveling together.

Myers asked anyone with information about a vehicle matching this description or who has information about the hit and run to contact Sgt. Bryan Guth at (337) 491-3846.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.