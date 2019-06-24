Sheriff’s Office searching for vehicle that killed two dogs on Ham Reid Road

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance finding a vehicle that struck and killed two dogs on Ham Reid Road.
Kim Myers, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said that a pedestrian was walking two dogs on leashes around 8:30 p.m. on June 12 on Ham Reid Road near Lake Street in front of Leap into Learning Day Care.
A vehicle traveling east at a high rate of speed narrowly missed the pedestrian, but hit and killed both dogs. It was closely followed by another car, which was also traveling at a high rate of speed.
Myers said the first vehicle is believed to be a silver 2010 Infinity G37, which received obvious damage to the lower front passenger headlight area, including missing body panels. The second car was a small black car, unknown make and model. It is believed the vehicles were traveling together.
Myers asked anyone with information about a vehicle matching this description or who has information about the hit and run to contact Sgt. Bryan Guth at (337) 491-3846.
