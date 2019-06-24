Philip Hoffpauir wins 2019 Lake Charles Toyota Men’s City Championship

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was a tight race heading into the final round at the 42nd annual Lake Charles Toyota Men’s City Golf Championship at Mallard Cove Golf Course. Philip Hoffpauir stole the show after shooting an impressive 6-under in the final round to win his fourth Men’s City Golf Championship.
Hoffpauir was tied for sixth place (3-over) heading into the final round. On Sunday, he slowly chipped away at the six shot lead, shinning on the back nine.
“It was a very fortunate day for me," Philip Hoffpauir said. "A lot of friends were out here cheering me on, which helped. Caught some breaks and lucky to shoot what I did. I got a lucky break on eighteen. Bounced through the sand trap for an easy birdy. That was solid. Thought I was going to go into a playoff, but ill take it.”
Doug Quienalty and Hank Shaeen were dead locked at 3-under after the first two rounds. But, Quienalty would fall down the leaderboard after he shot 2-over in the final round. However, Hank Shaheen still had a chance, even after he shot 1-over on Sunday. Shaheen ended up finishing with a total score of 214, not able to beat Hoffpauir’s score of 213.
FINAL SCORES:
2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.