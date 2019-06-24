Oakdale police chief, officers turn themselves in

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Four City of Oakdale police officer indicted last week by an Allen Parish grand jury turned themselves in on Monday.
The officers were indicted in two separate cases.
Police Chief Joseph Lockett, 44, and officer Kenneth Miller, 69, were indicted on malfeasance in office charges. Lockett was also indicted on charges of public payroll fraud and injuring public records.
Officers Joycelyn Jackson, 29, and Matthew DeLeon, 30, though, were indicted in connection with the death of inmate Richard Rosier. Jackson and DeLeon were indicted on one count each of simple battery.
Oakdale is holding a special-called City Council meeting tonight, although Mayor Gene Paul says it relates to the police department, but not specifically to the indictments.
Lockett turned himself in at 7:10 a.m. Monday and was released on $3,000 bond at 9:57 a.m.
Miller turned himself in at 6:57 a.m. and was released on $1,000 bond at 9:57 a.m.
DeLeon turned himself in at 1:40 p.m. and was released on $1.500 bond at 2:12 p.m.
Jackson turned herself in at 9:56 a.m. and was released on $1,500 bond at 10:27 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.