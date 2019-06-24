Oakdale police chief, officers turn themselves in

By Johnathan Manning | June 24, 2019 at 2:24 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 2:24 PM

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Four City of Oakdale police officer indicted last week by an Allen Parish grand jury turned themselves in on Monday.

The officers were indicted in two separate cases.

Police Chief Joseph Lockett, 44, and officer Kenneth Miller, 69, were indicted on malfeasance in office charges. Lockett was also indicted on charges of public payroll fraud and injuring public records.

Officers Joycelyn Jackson, 29, and Matthew DeLeon, 30, though, were indicted in connection with the death of inmate Richard Rosier. Jackson and DeLeon were indicted on one count each of simple battery.

Oakdale is holding a special-called City Council meeting tonight, although Mayor Gene Paul says it relates to the police department, but not specifically to the indictments.

Lockett turned himself in at 7:10 a.m. Monday and was released on $3,000 bond at 9:57 a.m.

Miller turned himself in at 6:57 a.m. and was released on $1,000 bond at 9:57 a.m.

DeLeon turned himself in at 1:40 p.m. and was released on $1.500 bond at 2:12 p.m.

Jackson turned herself in at 9:56 a.m. and was released on $1,500 bond at 10:27 a.m.

Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett, indicted on charges of malfeasance in office, injuring public records and public payroll fraud, turned himself in at the Allen Parish jail.
Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett, indicted on charges of malfeasance in office, injuring public records and public payroll fraud, turned himself in at the Allen Parish jail. (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
Oakdale police officer Kenneth Miller, indicted on a charge of malfeasance in office, turned himself in at the Allen Parish jail.
Oakdale police officer Kenneth Miller, indicted on a charge of malfeasance in office, turned himself in at the Allen Parish jail. (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
Oakdale police officer Joycelyn Jackson, indicted on a charge of simple battery in the death of inmate Richard Rosier, turned herself in at the Allen Parish jail.
Oakdale police officer Joycelyn Jackson, indicted on a charge of simple battery in the death of inmate Richard Rosier, turned herself in at the Allen Parish jail. (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
Oakdale police officer Matthew DeLeon, indicted on a charge of simple battery in the death of inmate Richard Rosier, turned himself in at the Allen Parish jail.
Oakdale police officer Matthew DeLeon, indicted on a charge of simple battery in the death of inmate Richard Rosier, turned himself in at the Allen Parish jail.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.