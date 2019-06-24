7-In-Seven Countdown: Top McNeese matchups

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are just seven weeks away from KPLC's coverage of TDL: Two-A-Days and starting June 24, KPLC will bring you the 7-in-Seven countdown.
Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.
We start the countdown with the top-seven matchups for McNeese this upcoming season.
7. Lamar, November 23
The McNeese-Lamar rivalry looks to be back as the Cardinals stole one from the Pokes last season. Darrel Colbert's touchdown run with 2:04 left gave Lamar the final points of the game, swinging score in its favor. It'll be the 43rd meeting between the rivals with McNeese holding a commanding 26-10-1 edge.
The Cardinals took a step forward under Mike Schultz during year two, making the playoffs for the first time in program history. Lamar had a good showing vs. Northern Iowa but eventually fell, 16-13.
A big reason for Lamar's 5-win improvement came in the form of Schultz's wheelhouse — the offense. Lamar improved in scoring per game (22.5 to 30.9) and total offense (374.2 to 431.4) from 2017. Lamar returns eight off the offense, however it loses All-American lineman Garrett Bowery and quarterback Darrel Colbert. Old Dominion transfer Jordan Hoy is expected to start but will battle with Tennessee transfer Will McBride for the starting quarterback job.
Defense has been a cuss word in Beaumont over the previous two seasons heading into 2018. The Cardinals allowed over 253 rushing yards per game in 2017 which was easily the worst in the SLC. Lamar improved on that side of the ball drastically a year ago, finishing in the middle of the conference in both rushing yards and total yards allowed. A statistic the Cards are likely to at least duplicate.
Last year, this game vaulted Lamar to the playoffs on the back of a six-game winning streak. Both teams will be hoping for the winner-take-all playoff spot once again.
