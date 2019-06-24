First Alert Forecast: Rain possible every day this week with Saharan dust arriving

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, the rain chances will be going down. The heaviest rain is gone from this morning, but there are only a few lingering showers in place. Those will move away throughout the afternoon. The good news is that the rain has helped cool the temperature down. It will still warm up, but it will not be nearly as hot today as it has been the last few days. Temperatures should warm up to the mid 80s.