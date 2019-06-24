First Alert Forecast: Rain possible every day this week with Saharan dust arriving

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, the rain chances will be going down. The heaviest rain is gone from this morning, but there are only a few lingering showers in place. Those will move away throughout the afternoon. The good news is that the rain has helped cool the temperature down. It will still warm up, but it will not be nearly as hot today as it has been the last few days. Temperatures should warm up to the mid 80s.
This evening, the temperature should be at its warmest for the day. There will still be a lot of clouds around. After sunset, some of the clouds will clear, but the temperature will remain warm in the 80s. The rain chances should be lower as well. Overall, it should be a nice evening.
Overnight, there will be lot of clouds. At times, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. There could be some rain as well. Right now, I am keeping a 20% chance for a couple showers. So, it won’t rain everywhere overnight, but don’t be alarmed if the rain wakes you up. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s tonight.
Tuesday will have a wide variety of weather factors. Starting in the morning, there could be a few showers by midmorning. They will become a little more scattered in the afternoon. I have a 40% chance of rain for the day, so I would keep an umbrella with you. There should be some storms associated as well. The temperature will be another factor. Despite some rain, it should warm up to the lower 90s with the heat index around 100 degrees.
On top of all that, another thing we will have to deal with is the Saharan dust that will be arriving. There is a wave of that dust in the Gulf of Mexico getting carried by the wind across the Atlantic. The dust will arrive Tuesday making it appear hazy in the sky. So, if you have any breathing issues, be sure to limit your time outdoors.
The Saharan dust will stick around Wednesday and Thursday too. So those two days will be hazy as well. The rain chances will be slightly lower. I still cannot rule out a couple showers popping up in the afternoon, though. Temperatures will be a little warmer, and the heat index will likely go beyond 100 degrees.
Friday will go back to having slightly higher rain chances. I am keeping the rain chance at 40%. It should not be a washout. However, there will be some heavy rain and thunderstorms at times. The Saharan dust will still be around, but it should start to move away by this time. Still, if you have any breathing issues, I would recommend limiting your time outdoors.
By this upcoming weekend, the Saharan dust should be gone. This will allow for some more rain to potentially develop. Therefore, I have kept the rain chance up at 40%. Both Saturday and Sunday should have a few pop up showers in the afternoon. It will help t have some rain, because that will cool the temperature down in the afternoon.
The daily scattered storms will likely continue into next week with rain possibly every day in the afternoon. There will be roughly a 30-40% rain chance heading into next week. Temperatures will also be warming up to the lower 90s with high heat index values in the afternoon.
