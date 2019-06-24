FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning storms bring gusty winds, heavy rain & heat relief

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A line of thunderstorms continues to advance southward out of northern Louisiana in the overnight with strong gusty winds the main severe weather parameter with these storms. Cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy rain will also be likely through the morning hours as these storms drop south, losing some intensity as they move into Southwest Louisiana but still strong.
The morning storms will finally help drop our temperatures out of the 80s at night for the first time since the middle of last week for a lot of Southwest Louisiana, but don’t worry, it will heat back up again, especially with fewer storms around by afternoon. Look for high temperatures back into the upper 80s with heat index values in the 100 degree range this afternoon.
Monday will bring the best rain chances of the week as upper level high pressure building back over the area will largely suppress shower and thunderstorm development much of the week, with only a couple isolated storms for a few select spots and making the heat the bigger issue with the back into the 90s and heat index values around 105 each day.
If there any consolation for this weather pattern, a slight nudge downward in dewpoints may actually allow overnight low temperatures out of the 80s most nights this week, but still muggy and don’t look for those lows much below the upper 70s at night.
Tuesday looks to be overall drier through the day, but high resolution models indicate another storm complex moving across Southwest Louisiana late tomorrow afternoon through the evening, so this trend will need to continue to be monitored with later model updates, therefore there is some uncertainty in the forecast tomorrow due to this upper level feature. Rain chances could again increase late tomorrow afternoon and evening if this trend continues.
A large plume of Saharan Dust is traversing the Gulf and moving inland this week, thus making for hazy conditions throughout Southwest Louisiana. This haze will be present much of the week, making for those picturesque sunrises and sunsets but also causing distress to those with respiratory conditions such as asthma and lung diseases that are super sensitive to a reduction in air quality. This dust layer will also suppress shower and thunderstorm development.
By late-week and for the upcoming weekend, showers and storms return during the afternoon hours as the ridge aloft weakens, and a trough of low pressure develops across the northwester Gulf Coast. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms with chances back up to 40% by Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The tropics remain out of commission in the Atlantic basin and Gulf, so no worries as it relates to hurricane season this week. The Pacific side is starting to wake up with its first named storm of the season possible this week, although it would pose no threat to land.
Stay weather aware this morning as we will be providing updates as these morning storms move through Southwest Louisiana, and most importantly stay hydrated this week as the heat and humidity will again be taxing on the body each day. Happy Monday, and have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.