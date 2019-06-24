FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavier storms exit, but lighter showers dampen the heat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The heaviest thunderstorms have now pushed south of Cameron and light showers remain in place area-wide, with clouds and showers keeping temperatures in the 60s most of the rest of the morning as sunshine will be limited.
Most areas across Southwest Louisiana have picked up around 1 inch of rain from the overnight storms which brought very gusty winds and a sudden drop in temperatures out of the 80s and into the 60s.
The rest of the day will include a chance of a few peeks of sunshine by afternoon but highs will struggle into the lower to middle 80s today giving us a break from the dangerous heat indices that have plagued our area the past several days and nights. Today breaks a six night streak of above 80 degree low temperatures.
If there any consolation for this weather pattern, a slight nudge downward in dewpoints may actually allow overnight low temperatures out 80s every night this week.
Tuesday looks to be overall drier through the day, but high resolution models indicate another storm complex moving across Southwest Louisiana late tomorrow afternoon through the evening, so this trend will need to continue to be monitored with later model updates, therefore there is some uncertainty in the forecast tomorrow due to this upper level feature. Rain chances could again increase late tomorrow afternoon and evening if this trend continues.
A large plume of Saharan Dust is traversing the Gulf and moving inland this week, thus making for hazy conditions throughout Southwest Louisiana. This haze will be present much of the week, making for those picturesque sunrises and sunsets but also causing distress to those with respiratory conditions such as asthma and lung diseases that are super sensitive to a reduction in air quality. This dust layer will also suppress shower and thunderstorm development.
By late-week and for the upcoming weekend, showers and storms return during the afternoon hours as the ridge aloft weakens, and a trough of low pressure develops across the northwester Gulf Coast. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms with chances back up to 40% by Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The tropics remain out of commission in the Atlantic basin and Gulf, so no worries as it relates to hurricane season this week. The Pacific side is starting to wake up with its first named storm of the season possible this week, although it would pose no threat to land.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
