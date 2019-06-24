DA: Woman posing as public defender worked on 100 cases, faces criminal charges

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A woman working with the Orleans Public Defenders has been falsely portraying herself as a licensed attorney in Louisiana, according to the district attorney’s office.
DA Leon Cannizzaro said Monday (June 24) his office was made aware by the Louisiana Supreme Court of Ashley Crawford practicing law without a license.
Crawford appears to have worked on more than 100 cases across all 12 sections of Criminal District Court.
Cannizzaro said it is a criminal offense and a violation of public trust, but no charges have been filed.
“We are investigating these allegations as a criminal matter and have requested that the Orleans Public Defenders preserve and deliver all evidence relative to this complaint,” Cannizzaro said.
He said his office would not comment any further on the case since it is still open.
The OPD said it is aware of the matter.
“Crawford isn’t appearing in court or representing clients on behalf of Orleans Public Defenders,” the office said.
Crawford could face up to a $1,000 fine and two years in prison if she is charged. Plus, felonies are possible as the investigation proceeds.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.