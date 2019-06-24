Cowboys place four on 2019 All-Louisiana College Baseball Team

Hoese, the LSWA Hitter of the Year, was one of two members for the Green Wave to earn individual honors with Hudson Haskin tabbed as Freshman of the Year. Southeastern Louisiana’s Corey Gaconi was named Pitcher of the Year, ULM outfielder Trent Tingelstad was voted as the LSWA Newcomer of the Year and second-year skipper Kerrick Jackson of Southern was the overwhelming choice as the state’s Coach of the Year.