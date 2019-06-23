First Alert Forecast: Storms move through overnight

Our main impacts would be strong, gusty winds and the chance for hail. We could also see a lot of rain, but since we are dry flooding is not expected to be an issue at this time. Storms are forecast to move across the area starting around 2 am in Vernon and moving through the rest of southwest Louisiana through the morning. Models do have some of these storms lingering through the drive to work so be sure to give yourself enough time for the morning commute.