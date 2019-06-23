First Alert Forecast: Storms move through overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect to see more showers and storms developing. Where we don’t see that rain we’ll see that heat stick around with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits with the highest reading at 106 degrees in the Lake Area. Through the rest of this evening we’ll see temperatures steadily falling ahead of overnight rain chances that could cool us down big time!
That area of storms is expected to move through during the overnight hours and stick around through the morning hours. We can expect to hear lots of thunder as these storms are expected to be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has included Southwest Louisiana in a marginal or low risk of severe weather.
Our main impacts would be strong, gusty winds and the chance for hail. We could also see a lot of rain, but since we are dry flooding is not expected to be an issue at this time. Storms are forecast to move across the area starting around 2 am in Vernon and moving through the rest of southwest Louisiana through the morning. Models do have some of these storms lingering through the drive to work so be sure to give yourself enough time for the morning commute.
Those storms are expected to move out of the area around lunchtime still giving us plenty of time to warm up. Highs Monday are expected to reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Through the evening we’ll see temperatures fall into the mid 70s.
Tuesday rain chances are forecast at about 30% chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Highs reach the low 90s and heat indices could be in the upper 90s to triple digits. Overnight we see temperatures fall into the mid 70s.
Wednesday expect much of the same with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low 90s. We have a small chance of an afternoon shower or storm through the afternoon. We could also see that heat index back up in the triple digits. Be sure to use caution when spending time in the sun.
Out in the tropics we are not expecting development through the next 2-5 days. This is thanks to Saharan Dust moving into the Gulf and possibly into our area Tuesday afternoon. Be sure to check the air quality index through the next several days if you are sensitive to particulate matter.
