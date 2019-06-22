Special needs children get a summer camp catered to them

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - In Sulphur, the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital hosted a summer camp for kids with special needs, giving them the opportunity to go to summer camp just like any other kid. Ayden is a 7-year-old boy with autism who says this camp made for a great start to the summer.
"This is a beautiful camp out here and I get to ride horses," Ayden said. “It makes me happy."
His mother signed him up for Camp Smiling Faces because she says he doesn’t always get to experience the same things his siblings do.
"I have a set of twins that go to summer camp every summer. And he feels left out like, 'mom why can't I go?' "
Paula Coonce, Director of Physical Medicine at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital says this camp is held every year. It opens the gates to horseback riding, fishing, arts and crafts and above all, memories.
"Just inclusion makes them feel more a part of their friends and everybody," Coonce said.
7-year-old Brianna has had brain cancer twice in her short life. Her grandmother, Pam Rubit says she's a light in her family's eyes.
Parents and grandparents like Rubit say they’re thankful a camp like this exists.
"She's never experience what we can do and where we can go and the things we did,” Rubit said. “And that's what this camp has done for us. I want to thank each and every one of them for giving us this opportunity for other kids to be together where they've seen no differences this week."
Though the camp came to an end for this summer, those kids who attended say they will have memories to carry with them for life.
