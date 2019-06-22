Seven Astros advance to the starters election

“The Starters Election” will begin at 11:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26, with fans voting among the finalists at each position during a 28-hour window that concludes on Thursday, June 27 at 3:00 p.m. CT. Results of “The Starters Election” will be announced at 6:00 p.m. CT that night on ESPN. During the second round of voting, fans can vote once on MLB platforms and submit up to 17 unique player votes on Google with the winner at each position (including three outfielders per League) being named a starting position player for the 2019 Midsummer Classic.