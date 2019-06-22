Seven Astros advance to the starters election

Houston, TX (KPLC) - Major League Baseball announced “The Primary” results of the American League All-Star voting tonight, which revealed that seven Astros advanced to the second round, the “Starters Election."
The seven Astros selected to the Starters Election are 2B Jose Altuve, 3B Alex Bregman, OF Michael Brantley, C Robinson Chirinos, SS Carlos Correa, OF Josh Reddick and OF George Springer.
“The Starters Election” will begin at 11:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26, with fans voting among the finalists at each position during a 28-hour window that concludes on Thursday, June 27 at 3:00 p.m. CT. Results of “The Starters Election” will be announced at 6:00 p.m. CT that night on ESPN. During the second round of voting, fans can vote once on MLB platforms and submit up to 17 unique player votes on Google with the winner at each position (including three outfielders per League) being named a starting position player for the 2019 Midsummer Classic.
Bregman led the way for AL third basemen, as he accrued the most votes by anyone in the AL at the hot corner (2,341,355), which is over 1,400,000 more votes than the next closest third baseman Gio Urshela of the Yankees. Bregman was named to his first career All-Star team last season and became the first player in Astros franchise history to win the Ted Williams MVP Award.
Springer (2,565,706), Altuve (1,629,148) and Correa (1,115,469) each advanced to the second round after finishing in second place in their respective positions. Springer owned the second-highest vote total among all AL players, behind only OF Mike Trout (3,370,499 ).
In their first season with the Astros, Chirinos (946,823) and Brantley (1,667,430) also made their way to the second round of voting. Chirinos jumped into third place last week and held that position on his way to the second round. Brantley finished in the third place among AL outfielders.
Reddick (928,606) jumped into eighth place after being in ninth last week among outfielders to round out the Astros who advanced to The Starters Election.
Last season, the Astros had a club-record-tying six players make the All-Star Team, while the entire Astros coaching staff represented the club at the All-Star Game, led by Astros manager AJ Hinch.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.