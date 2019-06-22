3 Oakdale men arrested for arson with intent to defraud

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - An Oakdale man has been cleared of one arson arrest, but faces charges in another, according to a Facebook post by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
The Oakdale Fire Department responded to a house fire located in the 200 block of West Beck, on June 6.
State Fire Marshal deputies were called to assist in determining the origin and cause of the fire. Investigators learned, in addition to the fire, the tenants of the home, Brandon Jackson, 29, of Oakdale and his girlfriend, reported electronics missing from inside.
SFM deputies determined that the fire was intentionally set.
Heath Reid, 45, was booked into the Allen Parish Jail on one count each of simple arson and burglary.
After further investigation, it was learned that Jackson had taken out an insurance policy a week before the fire and had a similar, prior fire loss incident and subsequent insurance claim. Additional evidence and witness statements in the case then led to a warrant being issued for Jackson’s arrest.
Jackson was booked into the Allen Parish Jail on one count of arson with intent to defraud.
Reid, originally arrested in this case, has been released from jail. The pending charges will not be pursued by prosecutors and this investigation remains ongoing.
However, Reid has since been arrested in connection with another fire in Oakdale.
Reid faces one count of arson with intent to defraud related to a fire inside of his concrete storage building on May 14, located in the 200 block of East 7th Street. Investigators determined fire was intentionally set to a mattress inside, destroying all other contents.
In an interview with investigators, Reid confessed to his involvement and implicated a relative, Bobby Odom.
After follow-up investigative efforts, Odom, 47, was also arrested in the 7th Street case on one count of arson with intent to defraud.
