2019 Lake Charles Toyota Men’s City Championship day two recap

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 42nd annual Lake Charles Toyota Men’s City Championship is underway at Mallard Cove Golf Course in Lake Charles.
Following the second round of play, Hank Shaheen stormed back after shooting a 75 on Friday by finishing with a score off 66 on day two to force a tie with day one leader Doug Quienalty at 141 going into the final round of play. Not far behind is Matt Nicholas with a score of 142 along with Gage Primeaux and Billy Gabbert each having a score of 143 going into Sunday.
“I had a good round today. I made some good putts and had a good pairing with Channing Kile and Nick Sonnier," golfer Hank Shaheen said. "We had a good time, I finally made some putts and didn’t bogey today.”
“Hank is a strong competitor,” Doug Queinalty said. “You got Gage Primeaux behind us and a lot of good golfers behind us. On Sunday it’ll be anybody’s game.”
A full list of results can be found below:
President’s Flight
Quienalty, Doug (68 - 73 - 141)
Shaheen, Hank (75 - 66 - 141)
Nicholas, Matt (72 - 70 - 142)
Primeaux, Gage (71 - 72 - 143)
Gabbert, Billy (76 - 67 - 143)
Allen, Neithan (72 - 73 - 145)
Giardina, Reid (74 - 72 - 146)
Hoffpauir, Phillip (73 - 74 - 147)
Fontenot, Shane (73 - 74 - 147)
Kuehn, Logan (74 - 73 - 147)
Kile, Channing (76 - 71 - 147)
Barton, Zac (77 - 73 - 150)
Heinen, Shane (77 - 73 - 150)
Hagan, Kade (83 - 68 - 151)
Horn, Jason (78 - 74 - 152)
First Flight
Perry, Jevon (77 - 76 - 153)
Dereese, Blake (71 - 83 - 154)
Morrissey, John (78 - 76 - 154)
Sonnier, Nick (76 - 79 - 155)
Gaspard, Thad (80 - 75 - 155)
Abshire, Donny (82 - 73 - 155)
Hall, Scott (81 - 75 - 156)
Derouen, Jordan (82 - 74 - 156)
Larocca, Brian (80 - 77 - 157)
Martin, David (80 - 79 - 159)
Hood, Chris (80 - 83 - 163)
Castille, Connor (82 - 83 - 165)
Caldwell, Jaxon (94 - 83 - 177)
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.