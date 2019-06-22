2019 Lake Charles Toyota Men’s City Championship day two recap

Following the second round of play, Hank Shaheen stormed back after shooting a 75 on Friday by finishing with a score off 66 on day two to force a tie with day one leader Doug Quienalty at 141 going into the final round of play. Not far behind is Matt Nicholas with a score of 142 along with Gage Primeaux and Billy Gabbert each having a score of 143 going into Sunday.