2019 Lake Charles Toyota Men’s City Championship day one recap
By Gabe McDonald | June 21, 2019 at 10:42 PM CDT - Updated June 21 at 10:42 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 42nd annual Lake Charles Toyota Men’s City Championship is underway at Mallard Cove Golf Course in Lake Charles.

Following the first round of play, three-time champion Neithen Allen was not too far back of the lead as he shot a 72 on Friday. But your leader after day one is Doug Quienalty, finishing with a score of 68 after day one.

Results from day one can be found below:

Quienalty, Doug - 68

Dereese, Blake - 71

Primeaux, Gage - 71

Allen, Neithan - 72

Nicholas, Matt - 72

Hoffpauir, Phillip - 73

Fontenot, Shane - 73

Kuehn, Logan - 74

Giardina, Reid - 74

Shaheen, Hank - 75

Kile, Channing - 76

Sonnier, Nick - 76

Gabbert, Billy - 76

Barton, Zac - 77

Heinen, Shane - 77

Perry, Jevon - 77

Boos, Chris - 77

Horn, Jason - 78

Morrissey, John - 78

Speights, Ric - 78

Hood, Chris - 80

Gaspard, Thad - 80

Martin, David - 80

Larocca, Brian - 80

Hall, Scott - 81

Derouen, Jordan - 82

Abshire, Donny - 82

Castille, Connor - 82

Hagan, Kade - 83

Caldwell, Jaxon - 94

The first tee-time for Saturday is set for 7:00 AM.

