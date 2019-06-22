2019 Lake Charles Toyota Men’s City Championship day one recap

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 42nd annual Lake Charles Toyota Men’s City Championship is underway at Mallard Cove Golf Course in Lake Charles.
Following the first round of play, three-time champion Neithen Allen was not too far back of the lead as he shot a 72 on Friday. But your leader after day one is Doug Quienalty, finishing with a score of 68 after day one.
Results from day one can be found below:
Quienalty, Doug - 68
Dereese, Blake - 71
Primeaux, Gage - 71
Allen, Neithan - 72
Nicholas, Matt - 72
Hoffpauir, Phillip - 73
Fontenot, Shane - 73
Kuehn, Logan - 74
Giardina, Reid - 74
Shaheen, Hank - 75
Kile, Channing - 76
Sonnier, Nick - 76
Gabbert, Billy - 76
Barton, Zac - 77
Heinen, Shane - 77
Perry, Jevon - 77
Boos, Chris - 77
Horn, Jason - 78
Morrissey, John - 78
Speights, Ric - 78
Hood, Chris - 80
Gaspard, Thad - 80
Martin, David - 80
Larocca, Brian - 80
Hall, Scott - 81
Derouen, Jordan - 82
Abshire, Donny - 82
Castille, Connor - 82
Hagan, Kade - 83
Caldwell, Jaxon - 94
The first tee-time for Saturday is set for 7:00 AM.
