First Alert Forecast: Cooling afternoon rain returns to the forecast

Monday we see a greater chance for rain at a 40% chance as a trough moves closer to our area. There is still some uncertainty with the timing of this system and if the line of storms holds together which is why I haven’t up the rain chance at this time. That could be coming if models continue in their consistency. But, with a flip flop from them today we’ll keep rain chances on the lower end. Temperature wise on Monday we’ll get a slight cool down as clouds will build in and storms are forecast to move through during the hottest part of the day. This means that highs stick in the low 90s and heat indices cool down to the upper 90s. Overnight we’ll see lows drop into the mid 70s!