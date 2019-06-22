First Alert Forecast: Cooling afternoon rain returns to the forecast

Southwest Louisiana (KPLC) - Through the rest of this afternoon expect a mix of sun and clouds. Winds continue out of the south helping to keep the air flowing, but it is still very humid and hot. The heat index is up to 107 as of 3:30 pm and should slowly drop through this evening. We’ll keep that humidity around overnight with lows only falling to around the 80 degree mark.
Sunday we’ll start hot and humid again with that same light breeze out of the south. This will make it feel not completely terrible, but that heat will be back once again in the afternoon. We’ll see heat indices between 100-105 through the afternoon depending on if your area gets a cooling shower. That chance is there for an afternoon shower or storm to pop up with that chance at about a 30% through the afternoon. We’ll see temperatures begin to fall into the upper 70s overnight.
Monday we see a greater chance for rain at a 40% chance as a trough moves closer to our area. There is still some uncertainty with the timing of this system and if the line of storms holds together which is why I haven’t up the rain chance at this time. That could be coming if models continue in their consistency. But, with a flip flop from them today we’ll keep rain chances on the lower end. Temperature wise on Monday we’ll get a slight cool down as clouds will build in and storms are forecast to move through during the hottest part of the day. This means that highs stick in the low 90s and heat indices cool down to the upper 90s. Overnight we’ll see lows drop into the mid 70s!
Tuesday it’ll be warm and muggy which is a nice change from the usual hot and humid we have felt, but don’t worry that hot and humid will be back during the afternoon hours as we see plenty of sunshine. There is a slight chance for a cooling afternoon shower, but that chance remains on the low side. Overnight lows fall into the mid 70s once again.
Wednesday and through the rest of the week expect a typical summer time pattern with temperatures in the low 90s and the heat index near 100. We’ll have a chance for a hit or miss shower or storm through the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows fall into the mid 70s.
Out in the tropics we’re not expecting any development as Saharan dust continues to be the main feature across the Atlantic and into the Caribbean. This brings into question air quality across the Gulf coast. We are already at moderate levels, but could see that number increase if we see enough dust move across the area. Sensitive groups need to continue to monitor the forecast as we head through the weekend.
