City security guard honored for his excellent customer service

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you’ve ever had to do business at Lake Charles city hall, you probably know Michael Narcisse, the afternoon security guard who is known for greeting everyone with a smile and a ''How are you doing today?"
Narcisse has been working as a security guard at city hall for only seven months now.
“I enjoy my job and I enjoy greeting people. You know, I make them happy, when they come through here they be lost, and I help them out, make them smile, make them laugh," Narcisse said.
Even in that short a mount of time— he’s made a lasting impact with his attitude. So much so, he was recognized at this week’s city council meeting for his positivity.
“A certificate of appreciation presented to Michael Narcisse for demonstrating excellent customer service to everyone who enters city hall. Mike, thank you for being here buddy," Mayor Nic Hunter said.
“I was kinda nervous, because I didn’t know what I did. You know, when I went up there, I was speechless, but I was happy,” Narcisse said about his reaction to the recognition.
He said he’s happy because this isn’t an act he puts on to earn recognition. He said it’s a life motto he lives by: treating other people the way you want to be treated.
“That’s why I make them feel good because I feel good inside seeing them happy. I enjoy my work, I enjoy my job," Narcisse said.
When he’s not working security at city hall— he’s taking classes at SOWELA.
“I always wanted my GED. I didn’t graduate — I didn’t have time to. So I figured well, at my age, I’m going for it," Narcisse said.
The 65-year-old plans on earning his GED in the next few months.
