UPDATE: 4-year-old drowned in community swimming pool

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office authorities say the drowning at Gulf Stream Manor Thursday evening happened in a community swimming pool.
Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said deputies arriving at the mobile home park on Gulf Highway were told that a 4-year-old boy was found at the bottom of the swimming pool. Life-saving measures were performed on the boy until emergency medical personnel arrived. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The call came in at 8 p.m. Deputies were told the boy was at the pool with family members.
Det. Michelle Robinson is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.