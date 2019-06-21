TreVonte’ Citizen becomes second LCCP player with a Power Five offer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - LCCP running back TreVonte’ Citizen may only be entering his sophomore season, but he’ll do so with a Power Five offer in hand as Mississippi State extended an offer to the 2022 prospect on Thursday. He joins receiver Solomon Lewis as LCCP players with Power Five offers.
Citizen announced the offer on his Twitter page.
The MSU offer is his first as a college prospect. The 5′11″, 205-pound running back runs a 4.5 40-time according to coaches and he’s camped at LSU this offseason. He’s yet to be ranked on any recruiting services.
As a freshman, Citizen didn’t factor into the offense much until midway through the season. He rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in 2018. His best game came vs. district foe Iowa when he ran for 63 yards and a touchdown.
The LCCP Trailblazers have had a memorable offseason coming on the heels of its first district title, playoff win and football signee. In March, Lewis became the first Blazer to ever receive a Power Five offer.
