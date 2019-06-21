Tips to keep your energy bill low during the summer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Summer officially starts today with the summer solstice but most people have already been feeling the heat both outside and inside their homes.
As the heat rises so too will most people’s energy bill as we crank up the A/C to stay comfortable.
Here are a few of the ways to keep your energy bill under control during the hottest months of the year:
- Make sure your A/C system is leak-free and working well by getting it inspected.
- Clean or replace your air filters as needed. Some units require monthly cleaning, especially if you have pets around the house.
- Set your thermostat to the highest temperature you find comfortable during the day. According to Entergy every degree lower than 78 in Louisiana can raise your bill as much as 3% in the summer time.
- Invest in a programmable thermostat that can automatically shut off or raise the A/C when you’re out of the house.
- Keep the sunshine out and cool air in by closing blinds, shades, curtains, and A/C vents in rooms that you aren’t using.
- Make sure your weather stripping and caulking are up to date around doors, windows, and ducts. This will keep cold air inside your home.
- Use ceiling, box, and oscillating fans to cool off. These fans use less electricity than an A/C unit. But remember that while these fans will circulate the air and make you feel cooler they won’t actually lower the temperature in the room.
