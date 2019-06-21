Three additional arrests made in trafficking of 14-year-old girl

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Three more men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the sex trafficking of a 14-year-old girl, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Department.
During their continuing investigation detectives say they were able to identify three more men with whom the victim was forced to have sex.
- Jason D. Bryant, 19, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond: $1.5 million.
- Tyler D. Lawson, 26, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond: $250,000.
- Kelly Johnson Jr., 27, Lake Charles: First-degree rape. Bond: $2 million.
All three men were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center between June 19, 2019 and June 20, 2019. Judge Guy Bradberry set bonds for all three men.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says that their investigation into this case is continuing and that more arrests and charges are possible.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.