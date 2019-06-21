Texas veterinarian indicted on rape, sexual battery charges in Louisiana

OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - A Texas veterinarian was indicted on rape and sexual battery charges in Allen Parish Thursday.
Todd Michael Glover was indicted on one count of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery. According to the indictment, the charges revolve around two girls, both of whom were 17 on Dec. 1, 2018, the date of the allegations.
Glover was a veterinarian in Galveston County, Texas.
The alleged incident happened at Coushatta Casino Resort. Coushatta Tribal Police investigated the case.
Glover was arrested by Texas Rangers at his home in Webster, Texas, on Dec. 26.
KPRC reported in March that Glover’s office was raided and reported in April that one of the girls has sued him.
