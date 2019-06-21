SWLA Arrest Report - June 20, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 20, 2019.
Sarah Estelle Gray, 28, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; contempt of court.
Chase Lepaul Stanley, 30, Vinton: Child endangerment.
Russell Warren Laprime, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Katie Jolene Sullivan, 33, Vinton: Child endangerment.
Marquez Kyeshawn Chagois, 19, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner; violations of protective orders.
Johnas Jermaine Ardoin II, 21, DeQuincy: Obtaining leased movables by false representation.
Tiffany Nicole Bruno, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court.
Matthew James Caldwell, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer (4 charges); reckless operation.
Son Hai Thai, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (12 charges).
Aaron George Willis, 21, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Ashley Michelle Graffagnini, 35, New Braufels, TX: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court (5 charges).
Tyler Denzell Lawson, 26, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Raja Miller Smith, 30, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of Schedule II drug; violation of a drug-free zone; creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory; unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance within 1000 feet of a school.
Brain Phillip Victorian, 27, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; contempt of court.
Jevantea Damon Leger, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; transfer and possession of stolen vehicles.
Colby Joseph Benoit, 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Kristian Alexander Dupas, 26, Deridder: Child endangerment (3 charges); second degree battery; aggravated battery.
Dennis Dwight McKnight III, 30, Sulphur: Forgery (2 charges); simple burglary; theft under $750.
Angela Julia Rowell, 45, Franklinton: ARDC detainer.
Kelly Johnson Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); first degree rape.
Tionne Dentrail Perry, 23, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institutions.
Sabastian Killian Joseph Hoyt, 25, Iowa: Domestic abuse; second degree battery.
Ryan Joseph Smith, 22, Fort Worth, TX: Theft under $1,000; monetary instrument abuse (4 charges).
Steve Joseph Miller, 65, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles; attempted theft under $1,000.
