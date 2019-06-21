Pelicans select Jaxson Hayes with their second pick of the first round

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Pelicans selected Jaxson Hayes out of the University of Texas with the 8th pick in the first round.
The Pelicans traded the team’s fourth pick in the NBA Draft to Atlanta for the No. 8 pick. They also received the No. 17 and No. 35 picks from the Hawks.
The Pelicans also traded Solomon Hill, their No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick, according to the report. Hill counted $12.7 million against the salary cap next season.
Hayes is a 6′11," 220-pound center. He described his game in detail after being picked.
“I dunk a lot of basketballs, block a lot of shots, run the floor really well, really good with the pick-and-roll,” said Hayes.
