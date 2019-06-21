Oakdale police chief among four indicted by grand jury

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Police Chief Joseph Lockett was one of four Oakdale Police Department officers indicted by a grand jury Thursday.
Lockett and Kenneth Miller were indicted on malfeasance in office charges.
Two other officers, though, Joycelyn Jackson and Matthew DeLeon, were indicted in connection with death of Richard Rosier, an inmate who died after he was arrested. Both face one charge of simple battery.
Rosier, 38, was arrested on a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Feb. 26.
According to the indictment, Jackson and DeLeon are accused of committing battery against Rosier on Feb. 27.
At the time, Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said Rosier had an “episode” while alone in his cell and that officers attempted to subdue him while an ambulance was called. Rosier was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Hebert also said at the time that his office was investigating the way the incident was handled by the Oakdale City Jail.
Chief Lockett and Miller’s indictments stem from a period from March 2018 through 2019. While Miller only faces one charge of malfeasance in office, Lockett was also indicted on charges of payroll fraud and injuring public records.
Lockett provided KPLC with a short statement: “Truth will come out in courtroom.”
Hebert says those indicted will be allowed to turn themselves in on Monday. He says they are not a flight risk.
KPLC is gathering information and will have more on this story as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.