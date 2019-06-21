Missouri denies license renewal for lone abortion clinic

In this June 4, 2019, file photo, anti-abortion advocates gather outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. Missouri's only abortion clinic, already facing the threat of losing its license, is no longer performing a medical procedure required by the state, calling the procedure "disrespectful and dehumanizing." A Planned Parenthood spokeswoman confirmed a CBS News report that as of Thursday, June 20 the St. Louis clinic no longer performs a pelvic exam during a consultation days before an abortion, as required by the state health department. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (Source: Jeff Roberson)