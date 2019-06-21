Lake Charles City Council votes to allow LCPD exceed overtime budget

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Wednesday night allowing the Lake Charles Police Department to exceed their set budget when it comes to overtime pay.
Police Chief Shawn Caldwell says that’s not out of the ordinary for the department.
“This is something that happens yearly," Caldwell said. "Our budget year goes from October to September and for the past several years we’ve had to go back to council to ask for more money for our overtime budget.”
That budget? $700,000.
But Caldwell says that number was set over a decade ago in 2007.
“That’s twelve years ago. Pay rates have increased significantly since then, which accounts for some of that.”
Another thing he says affects the overtime budget - a shortage of police officers - a growing problem nationwide.
“We have been struggling here at the police department. Currently, we have twelve vacant positions and 22 officers in training," Caldwell said. "That’s 34 people that we’re down. Not 34 vacancies, only 12 vacancies, and some might not be police officers, but that contributes to it as well.”
Caldwell also says it’s becoming tough in the Lake Area competing with the plants.
“Law enforcement, public service, and public employment in general, especially here in Southwest Louisiana, with the economic boom we have going on, to be qualified to work at the police department, you meet the same qualifications to work across the river at the plants where you may make $100,000 or $75,000 to start," Caldwell said. "We can’t really compete with that monetarily wise.”
The ordinance passed Wednesday night doesn’t set a new budget, it simply allows LCPD to exceed the $700,000.
For now, Caldwell says LCPD will continue to request to exceed the set overtime budget, as there are no plans in the works to change the 2007 cap.
