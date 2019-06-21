Five Pelicans takeaways from the NBA Draft

Reports of Zion’s disappointment in not being a New York Knick can officially be thrown in the garbage. The kid truly doesn’t care. He’s referred to himself as “a simple guy” so many times, and I believe him. From everything we heard from Williamson, he just wants to play basketball, and he’s come to the right team for it. Alongside Jrue Holiday, who maintains that same “basketball first” attitude, Zion should fit right in. His humility is as impressive as his skill on the court, and it sounds like David Griffin, Alvin Gentry and the Pelicans have sold him on New Orleans being the perfect home.