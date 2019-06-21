FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer officially begins with more sizzling heat and humidity today

Our bone-dry weather pattern that has been in place most of the week so far will come to an beginning Saturday with the onset of a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms as the upper level ridge that has been so dominate over our part of the state begins to weaken. The higher rain chances hold off until the latter half of the weekend where I’ve upped the chances both Sunday and Monday for more numerous storms. These will be driven by the upper level winds and a couple of upper level disturbances, so timing these out hour-by-hour won’t be possible until later into the weekend. Bottom line today would be to expect storms to increase in coverage Sunday and Monday and plan accordingly!