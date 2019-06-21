FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer officially begin with more sizzling heat and humidity today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the official start of summer just a few hours away at 10:54 AM local time, temperatures will again reflect a summer feel with morning temperatures in the 80s warming up quickly into the 90s this afternoon. Take plenty of heat precautions when outdoors today as highs in the 90s will feel like 105 by midday and all afternoon, dropping out of the lower 100s around sunset which isn’t until after 8:00 PM!
If you’re planning an evening outdoors, rain won’t get in the way, but temperatures in the 80s with heat index values into the 90s virtually all night will not provide much, if any, heat relief for those outdoor activities so make sure to work some air conditioning into the equation when making those plans. The only saving grace on Thursday was some clouds and gusty southerly winds which did help cut the heat just a bit. I expect those clouds to again return at times today and breezes to again increase out of the south between 10 and 20 mph, occasionally gusting over 20 mph at times this afternoon.
Our bone-dry weather pattern that has been in place most of the week so far will come to an beginning Saturday with the onset of a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms as the upper level ridge that has been so dominate over our part of the state begins to weaken. The higher rain chances hold off until the latter half of the weekend where I’ve upped the chances both Sunday and Monday for more numerous storms. These will be driven by the upper level winds and a couple of upper level disturbances, so timing these out hour-by-hour won’t be possible until later into the weekend. Bottom line today would be to expect storms to increase in coverage Sunday and Monday and plan accordingly!
Next week will bring a continuance of the heat and humidity and daily rain chances which will act to cut a few degrees off the afternoon highs but not by much! The tropical outlook remains very quiet over the next several days as a thick layer of Saharan Dust moves across the Atlantic, essentially shutting down tropical formation for now. Some of that dust may work its way into the Gulf and up over Louisiana next week which may bring more hazy skies and brilliant sunrises and sunsets to our area!
Have a great weekend and welcome to official start of summer!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
