First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A heat advisory remains in effect for Southwest Louisiana through 7 pm as heat indices are above 103 for much of the area. We do have a decent amount of cloud cover helping to shade us from much of that direct sunlight, but it’s that humidity that is making it so oppressive outside. We’ll see high dewpoints sticking around through the evening keeping us warm overnight with temperatures falling to near 80 with it still feeling like the mid 80s to start the day tomorrow.
Saturday is going to be pretty similar to Friday with hot and humid conditions to start the day, but we could finally see one of those hit or miss showers to cool us off during the afternoon. The chance is still slim with only a 20% chance of rain. The heat will once again be a concern as heat indices are forecast for 101-106 through the afternoon. Use caution when spending time outside! Be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. Overnight we see temperatures finally dip below that 80 degree mark, but not by much. We will likely still see the feels-like temperature in the 80s, but the temperature dropping is an indicator of the dewpoint starting to drop as well.
Sunday we see a better chance for some of those afternoon showers and storms at a 40% chance of rain. So we’ll get an even better shot at a cool down through the afternoon, but if you don’t see one of those showers or storms be cautious of the heat. Temperatures top out in the low 90s, but we will still feel like 100-105 through the afternoon. That trend of lowering dewpoints continues with lows overnight dropping to 78!
Monday should be our best shot at some cooling rain as an upper level system is forecast to push through the area. Highs stay in the upper 80s and heat indices shouldn’t be too brutal through the afternoon. That rain chance is at a 40% chance, but could be increased this weekend as the forecast period gets closer. Be sure to watch for changes that could impact your morning commute!
Through the rest of next week we’ll see a typical summer time pattern with hot days and warm nights. We’re not expecting this extreme of heat next week, but still be prepared for more hot days! We’ll get some of those cooling afternoon showers and storms before rain chances increase late next week and into the following weekend.
Out in the tropics we’re not expecting any developments as we have a lot of Saharan dust limiting moisture and tropical development.
Air Quality Note: We are at a moderate level of particulate matter as we are seeing southern winds transporting that dust into Southwest Louisiana. When air quality is at a moderate level it means people who are abnormally sensitive to particulate matter in the air should take precautions. This moderate level lasts through the weekend.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.