First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing into the weekend

Saturday is going to be pretty similar to Friday with hot and humid conditions to start the day, but we could finally see one of those hit or miss showers to cool us off during the afternoon. The chance is still slim with only a 20% chance of rain. The heat will once again be a concern as heat indices are forecast for 101-106 through the afternoon. Use caution when spending time outside! Be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. Overnight we see temperatures finally dip below that 80 degree mark, but not by much. We will likely still see the feels-like temperature in the 80s, but the temperature dropping is an indicator of the dewpoint starting to drop as well.