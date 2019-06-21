Calcasieu Parish drainage districts will now have more members

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Changes to drainage districts in Calcasieu Parish continue — the latest is an effort to help residents. Now, more members will serve each district.
The original reworking of Calcasieu’s drainage districts planned for five members per district, but, a recently passed bill sponsored by Senator Dan Morrish ups that to seven.
“That allows us, allows the police jury to add a additional two members to the 5 member board that we previously could not do," Alberto Galan, assistant to the parish administrator, said.
Galan said adding two members will better represent the people they serve.
“Essentially now we’re able to have representation in every ward of the parish. So basically every region of the parish is covered with a representative because we thought that was important. That was something that was important to the jurors and that’s the reason behind why we recommended and expanded board structure," Galan said.
Police juror Judd Bares said he’s been grateful for the public’s patience during this transition.
“I appreciate them trusting us during this process, sticking with us. I, too have heard nothing but good during this whole transition phase. I’ve talked with the folks on my side and you know, they’re very excited," Bares said.
Police jury president Kevin White agreed and said he’s optimistic the expansion will help streamline drainage.
“We’re all one watershed here and with all of us working together the way we’re doing now, Calcasieu parish ought to drain, hopefully," White said, laughing.
There will be a meeting with the seven members of the West Calcasieu district on July 29 and one with the East Calcasieu district members on July 30.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.