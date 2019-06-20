18-wheeler driver arrested after hit-and-run on Beglis causes power outage

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is in custody after a hit-and-run on Beglis Parkway caused road closures and power outages in Sulphur.
A southbound 18-wheeler carrying a tall load pulled down multiple power lines, causing the traffic light at the intersection of Beglis Parkway and East Napoleon to malfunction, according to Capt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
Beglis Parkway was shut down between East Napoleon and Cypress Streets from around the time of the accident, 9 a.m., until noon, so crews could replace lines and restore power.
The truck continued southbound and was later stopped near Ravia Road, Gully said. The driver, Jaemar Jackson, was placed under arrest for hit-and-run after he admitted to knowing his load struck the power lines.
Jackson was also charged with driving under suspension and maximum height on load.
