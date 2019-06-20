SWLA Arrest Report - June 19, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 19, 2019.

Cartez Markeise Watson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Ozie Carl Davis IV, 24, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Jermaine Reed Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Vincent Dewayne Garrett, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Jeffery Jermaine Dixon, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Dashawn Cordell Brown, 27, Beaumont, TX: Probation violation.

Marshall Paul Bushnell, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jason Devonte Bryant, 19, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Todd Richard King, 29, Westlake: Property damage $1,000; child endangerment.

Shamarcus Denzel King, 18, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Dmarcus Dynell Lamb, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000.

John Boyd Baham, 26, Sulphur: Turning movements and required signals; failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Hayden Kurice Tiedeman, 25, Sulphur: Monetary instrument abuse; parole detainer.

Willie Fisher III, 34, Westlake: Contempt of court.

Noema Cortez, 19, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.

Roderick Wayne Rideaux Vilce, 30, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; sexual battery; contempt of court.

Audrey Marie Leblanc, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Alexander Scott, 34, Sulphur: Strangulation.

