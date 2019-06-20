SURVIVING THE STORMS: SWLA’s growing traffic problems could be made worse by an evacuation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Traffic along the I-10 corridor through Calcasieu Parish is bad on a normal day. But, how bad would it be in the event of a mandatory evacuation?
We spoke with State Trooper Derek Senegal to understand how the process is supposed to work.
“Well, of course, we’re going to make sure everybody is directed," said Senegal. “We’re going to make sure everybody is going in the right route to get to higher ground or to a safe area. Of course we’re going to assist the citizens of Calcasieu Parish and the surrounding parishes to get them out as fast as possible."
But, it could be a daunting task evacuating all of Southwest Louisiana with only three evacuation routes - Hwys. 27, 171, and 165 - and with an increased population. According to the Census Bureau, Calcasieu Parish has seen the population rise by 20,000 since 2005.
Which leads to many questions for residents, including: How would evacuations work? And would contraflow - when all lanes are utilized for northbound travel - be enacted?
“Contraflow in Southwest Louisiana is not being done on this side of the state," said Senegal. “But that would be as directed per the Department of Transportation."
We reached out to the Department of Transportation and they confirmed that contraflow would not take place in Southwest Louisiana.
Traffic is going to flow normally, but we also have construction happening on the I-210 bridge that is anticipated to last through hurricane season.
“If there is an evacuation or a storm is extremely severe, we will take those construction projects and evaluate them for the benefit of the traveling public," said Tammy York, DOTD Spokesperson. “So, in other words, if a road can be open, and is accessible and it’s safe, then we will open it."
So, what should you do now to be prepared in case of an evacuation?
“Get a plan," said York. “Be prepared. A great resource to have is to download or access our 511 app or website. It’ll have all the most up-to-date road closures and traffic-related information."
And when it comes time to evacuations, “of course, you want to get all your affairs in order and start earlier than later,” Senegal said.
