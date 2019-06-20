SURVIVING THE STORMS: Knowing your risks during a hurricane

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Natives to SWLA are used to hurricanes by now and know how to prepare, but those new to the area are likely unaware of the risks. Even if you think you know your risks it’s best to conduct a risk assessment to know how hazards, like flooding and storm surge, could affect your home.
Johnathan Brazzel, with the National Weather Service, says this information is available at the click of a mouse.
“A lot of people are familiar with FEMA flood maps, there’s a parish GIS system that people can look on," said Brazzell. “They include FEMA, but they also do their own. So that’s probably the best site to look for your flood threat and that does take into account hurricane storm surge data also.”
Storm surge, which refers to the water rise associated with a land-falling hurricane, is what prompts evacuations in Southwest Louisiana. We are especially susceptible to storm surge here due to the shallow slope of our coastline. That’s why, if there is an evacuation order. it is important to listen and leave.
“We are doing a hurricane evacuation study for Southwest Louisiana currently, and that’s to help get data when to make that decision," said Brazzell.
Our recent industrial boom has residents from all over the country calling SWLA home. Many of these new residents have likely never prepared for or experienced a hurricane firsthand.
“The concern would be all the travel trailers from contract workers coming in from all different portions of the country. Most of these people don’t understand how all of this is going to work," said Andy Tingler, with the Lake Charles National Weather Service.
With this boom and increase in our population, it means more time is going to be needed to evacuate, according to Dick Gremillion, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Calcasieu Parish.
“We have used a clearance time of 36 hours for Calcasieu Parish, but with all these variables in place now, we’re probably going to move that back to 48 hours. So, we’ll be giving out information well in advance of that leave time. But we do expect with extra people in the RVs, there will be traffic problems" said Dick Gremillion.
With that industrial boom, many minds turn to the thought of the plants and safety concerns of how they operate in a hurricane. Especially, after what we witnessed after Hurricane Harvey in Houston.
“All of the facilities have emergency shutdown procedures. In the past, we haven’t had any issues with industry," said Gremillion. "We’ve had stray tanks and trucks turn over but we really haven’t had any facility issues. They do have safety procedures they follow. Those are very expensive facilities. They can’t take a chance on anything going wrong, so they do have protocols for that in place.”
