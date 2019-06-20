SURVIVING THE STORMS: Is the new Entergy grid system ready to survive?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We expect the lights to come on with the flip of a switch, but when a hurricane rolls through, many find themselves in the dark.
“It’s not really possible to predict where a storm will hit or where it will cause the most damage," said Margaret Harris, Entergy customer service representative.
But, since Hurricane Rita, the company has taken numerous steps aimed at preventing outages.
“We’ve been building some new lines, new substations, and the wind speeds of some of those high voltage lines is up to 140-145 miles per hour whereas the standard years ago would have been lower than that," said Harris.
Should a hurricane impact Southwest Louisiana, Entergy would restore power in this order:
- Power plants
- Large transmission lines
- Substations and critical customers, such as hospitals, police departments, and fire stations
- Residential areas and businesses
“Prior to landfall, we try to make an estimation so people can plan," said Harris. "We typically say if it’s a Category 1, the majority of our customers will be restored within about seven days. Category 2, about 10 days. Category 3, about two weeks. Category 4, three weeks and Category 5, lots of unknowns beyond three weeks.”
And when your power goes out, you can find estimated restoration times on Entergy’s website, the app, and even sign up for alerts.
