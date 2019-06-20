SURVIVING THE STORMS: Building to withstand catastrophic impacts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricanes bring strong winds and storm surge when they make landfall, both of which can cause significant damage.
But, just last year we saw a home withstand the force of Category 5 winds and storm surge along the Florida Panhandle during Hurricane Michael.
How was it possible that this one home was left standing while the surrounding buildings were destroyed?
We spoke with Chris Salvador, of Salvador Custom Homes, to give us some insight on how to construct a home that can withstand such catastrophic impacts.
This improved structure begins with corner straps. These are long metal pieces that have to be placed when the foundation of the home is being poured. Part of the strap gets put in the foundation while the other part is attached to the frame of the home using screws or nails. Each strap has a predetermined amount of holes that you would attach to the two-by-four at the corner of the frame.
As we continue to work our way up in the framing process, the next item is a hurricane clip. These clips keep the roof attached to the walls by being nailed to both the roof truss and the top plate of the wall. Codes vary on how many hurricane clips are required, but the more used, the stronger the connection between the roof and wall.
The next item is windstorm plywood on the outside of the home. This plywood is longer than typical plywood and provides a single length of plywood with fewer gaps than the regular length. For walls that are 12-feet tall, one sheet of windstorm plywood will attach the floor plate to the top plate, tying the roof to the walls.
Next comes the roof, which looks a bit different than normal roofs as this roof doesn’t use normal tar paper.
“It’s a synthetic membrane that’s just a lot tougher than traditional roofing felt," said Salvador. "In the event that the shingles do blow off the house, this felt would be more resistant to tears and rips. It gives you a chance to keep the rain out.”
There are also improvements that can be made to shingles. Typically, 20-year shingles are used because of cost effectiveness, but 30-year shingles are more heavy duty and less prone to being blown away.
To protect windows, it would be wise to invest in shutters. These are quite an investment, but would protect windows from flying debris during a storm.
Most of these improvements are relatively cheap if they are accounted for in the initial construction. Some builders are already using these methods as standard practice, but if you are building a home, be sure to ask the builder what steps can be taken to strengthen your home against the next big storm!
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.