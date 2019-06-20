Sulphur implementing alternate recycling plan due to contamination

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is implementing an alternate recycling plan due to continuous contamination of its recycling bins, according to a news release from the city.
The news release said almost all recycling in the city is going to a landfill due to contamination. The current contract with Republic Services will end on June 30, 2019. After that Republic Services will remove its recycling bins from all locations around the city and they will not be replaced.
At that time those who utilized those bins may bring their items to the Calcasieu Parish Solid Wast Convenience Center located at 2915 Post Oak Road, Sulphur.
You must have a valid Driver’s License to utilize the facility.
