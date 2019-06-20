State: Use tape to reattach inspection stickers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Vehicle inspection stations across Louisiana have been inundated with phone calls and visits from people wanting to replace their vehicle inspection stickers that won’t stay stuck.
In fact, so many motorists responded to WAFB’s news report about the faulty stickers Wednesday, June 19 that state leaders have now had to change course. The glue on the back of some of the stickers is faulty, causing the stickers to fall off or partially peel away from the windshield.
Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain said Wednesday that people could bring faulty stickers back to any vehicle inspection station in the state for a free replacement, but once the OMV realized there are way more faulty stickers out there than first imagined, they now say people can simply use clear packing tape to reattach the stickers to windshields.
“We will be notifying law enforcement all across the state that taping the stickers to the windshield is approved for now,” St. Germain said Thursday.
But please, no duct tape.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.