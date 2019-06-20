Sam Houston’s Silas Ardoin becomes Louisiana’s first-ever HS gold glove winner

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Broncos are coming off its best season since joining Class 5A as Big Sam held a national ranking throughout the season en route to reaching the state championship game and finishing with a 37-5 record.
Awards and accolades have followed with the latest coming in the form of a gold glove for catcher Silas Ardoin. The ABCA/Rawlings announced the award on Twitter Wednesday night.
Ardoin was a force behind the plate as he threw out 21 of 27 would be base stealers. He also picked off eight base runners this season. His pop time is 2.03-2.12 with a catcher velocity of 76 and an exit velocity of 82 according to Prep Baseball Report.
“It’s honestly such a blessing for me. Earning the gold glove and to be considered one of the best catchers in the country is something I work towards every day,” admitted Ardoin. “Hopefully this is just one of the many awards I earn over my career, but right now, I’m just honored to receive the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.”
He was also the heart and soul of the Broncos. Head coach Chad Hebert raved about his leadership in addition to his talent.
“Silas is a kid that puts team first and he has brought national attention to our program,” said Hebert. “In every interview he speaks of team above himself.”
“He takes a lot of pressure off of me because he calls time so we don’t have to use a lot of timeouts during the game. He does a really good job of managing the staff and the game from a maturity standpoint.”
Earlier this month, Ardoin was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 2019 MLB Draft. Ardoin was picked in the 36th round and was the 1089th overall selection. Despite having his named called in the draft, Ardoin is opting to honor his commitment to the University of Texas. He’ll aim to help bring a title back to Austin while improving as a player.
“Texas is a great program and I feel like I have a lot of room to grow and get better over there,” Ardoin admitted, “so I can become a higher prospect in years to come.”
Ardoin follows in the footsteps of his father Danny, who was drafted by the Oakland A’s out of McNeese in 1995. The senior Ardoin was also a catcher and spent nearly a decade in the MLB playing for the Twins, Rangers, Rockies, Orioles and Dodgers.
“Without him I definitely wouldn’t be here,” Ardoin said of his father. “All the countless hours he spent with me working on my game, making me a better player and helping me grow as a man is something not everyone is lucky to have.”
