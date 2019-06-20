Pelicans deal No. 4 pick in massive trade, report says

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans traded the team’s fourth pick in the NBA Draft to Atlanta for the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks, league sources tell ESPN.
The Pelicans also traded Solomon Hill, their No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick, according to the report.
ESPN basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski says the deal “gets maximum value again for the No. 4 pick -- expanding that Lakers trade even more.”
The Pelicans are expected to take Duke superstar Zion Williamson with the first pick in Thursday’s draft.
