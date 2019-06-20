Local little league team selected as national finalist for Major League Baseball contest

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A local little league tee-ball team could soon have the big league experience that every kid dreams of.
“I was completely stunned and wondered if it was legitimate," Lindsey Halpin, a baseball mom, said. "I thought maybe this was a scam, I’ve never won anything in my entire life.”
Halpin, a New York native was scrolling on Facebook one day after work when she stumbled upon a post about a contest, but didn’t think it was legit.
“I read through the paperwork and frantically made some phone calls and it turned out to be a real deal," Halpin said.
The contest is “Little Field, Big Experience” presented by Major League Baseball and Scotts Lawn Care. The MLB would come to the area and do a complete makeover of the Don Manuel Complex and provide a true big league experience. The Moss Bluff River Bandits were selected as one of six finalists nationwide and would have the opportunity of a lifetime if chosen.
“It would be nice to put everything aside for a day and for the community to come together and watch something that they’ve never experienced before," Halpin said.
To help the team, people can vote online once a day and there’s a special incentive for those that do so.
“Every seven days Scotts and Major League Baseball are drawing for a winner from each of the six entrants," Halpin said. "Someone who votes gets to win tickets to a game.”
While the kids would benefit greatly from the experience, this would be a great opportunity for an area so rich with baseball tradition to come together.
“We’ve got a very competitive area, why not support it and be a part of it," Bubba Viator, head coach for The Moss Bluff River Bandits, said. "This is not just for Moss Bluff, it’s for the whole area. Come out and support it, go online and vote everyday and let’s see if we can bring this thing to Lake Charles.”
To read the River Bandits’ submission essay and vote for the team, click here.
