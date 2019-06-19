Live Oak DT latest lineman to commit to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers are on quite a recruiting tear, landing the commitment of another talented defensive lineman on Wednesday.
Live Oak High School’s Jalen Lee is the latest four-star lineman to commit to LSU’s No. 3 ranked 2020 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-4, 293-pound lineman is the No. 31 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 337 ranked overall prospect by 247 Sports.
Lee visited the WAFB studio Tuesday with his two smaller Live Oak teammates and Coach Brett Beard, telling the sports team he was considering five SEC schools, including LSU and Alabama.
“I chose LSU because every time I go there it feels like home," said Lee. "Coach O and Coach Johnson always make me feel like family. They always look out for me. He said that was music to his ears. At first, he thought I was playing with him, but I told him I wasn’t.”
Lee picked the Tigers over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Oklahoma.
He is the third defensive lineman to commit to Coach O in the last three days. John Ehret High School DT Patrick Jenkins announced his commitment Monday and Trussville, Ala. DT Eric Taylor committed to the Tigers the next day.
LSU now has 20 commitments, including eight defensive linemen, two quarterbacks, three wide receivers, one offensive lineman, four defensive backs, and two linebackers.
