Lake Charles juvenile arrested after Anita Drive shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect for allegedly shooting an 18-year-old, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum with the Lake Charles Police Department.
Police responded to the shooting in the 2500 block of Anita Drive on June 19, 2019. Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. A juvenile suspect was taken into custody a short time later, said Keenum.
According to Keenum, the victim was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
