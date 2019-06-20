It’s official! Pelicans draft Zion Williamson first overall

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Zion Williamson is a Pelican, officially. Since New Orleans won the NBA Lottery back in May it’s always been known the Pels would take Zion, but Thursday night they took the next step, drafting the former Duke star.
Williamson is a 6-7, 285-pound forward. He won the AP Player of the year in college basketball. He was just the third freshman to win the award.
Williamson averaged 22.6 points a game in his only season with Duke. Pulled down 8.9 rebounds per game, averaged 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks per contest.
After the trade with the Lakers is complete, Zion will join fellow former Duke stars Brandon Ingram, Jahlil Okafor, and Frank Jackson on the Pelicans.
