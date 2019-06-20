Hometown Hero - George Farque

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles native who first enlisted at the end of World War II, found helpself serving again during the Korean War.
“I went ahead and enlisted in World War II,” said George Farque. “Then when the war ended, they released me. I didn’t get a discharge, they released me. Then they called me back in for the Korean conflict.”
He served as a machinist’s mate in the 7th Cavalry 1st Marine Division, stationed mostly in Ulsun, Korea. He remembers the homeless children in the streets.
"A bunch of hungry kids. whenever we had lunch, you’d see those little kids’ heads popping up when we’d starting eating our dinner. We’d throw out C ration cans for them to eat and they’d eat them with their hands. They were just in poverty. Kids 5, 6, 7 years old..that’s where they would sleep. They didn’t have a home to go to bed in.
Farque says he grew up during his military years.
“Just helping a kid grow up, really and truly. Learn what responsibility was.”
After the war, Farque returned to Southwest Louisiana and worked in the oil supply business, until his retirement.
