Former head of OLOL foundation admits to stealing over $550k from charity in guilty plea

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The former head of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering.
There will be a pre-sentencing investigation to determine penalties for John Paul Funes, who is charged with taking more than $550,000 from a nonprofit charity for personal use. The U.S. Department of Justice says Funes is facing a significant term of imprisonment, a fine, and a supervised release.
U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles will decide whether to accept or reject Funes’ guilty plea during the pre-sentencing investigation. If he rejects the plea, Funes can withdraw it.
Prosecutors say Funes, 49, flew family and friends to LSU and New Orleans Saints football games under the guise of “outbound patient transports,” and stole gift cards intended for cancer patients.
Funes made his first court appearance on Wednesday, June 12 where he waived his right to a grand jury indictment and a preliminary hearing.
Funes was fired in November after he was accused of falsifying records dating back to 2012 to cover up the thefts. Courts documents state Funes allegedly wrote fraudulent checks “on dozens of occasions” made out to himself and to those close to him. Funes admitted to even using fake patient names on bogus invoices.
OLOL launched their internal investigation into the matter in 2018.
The Foundation raises money for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and its affiliated hospitals.
