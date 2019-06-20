First Alert Forecast: HOT! Temperatures continue to soar into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have a heat advisory in effect for all of Southwest Louisiana through 7 pm this evening. This means we’ll see heat indices close to 108 through the afternoon. Be sure to take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and apply sunscreen. We do have some clouds trying to help keep the sun off of us, but it is still hot none the less. Through the rest of this evening we will see temperatures cool off down to an overnight low around 80 degrees. With the amount of humidity sticking around we will likely feel like the mid 80s through much of the night.
Friday will start with those same warm and humid conditions from overnight. We’ll quickly warm up into the low 90s through the afternoon and will once again see heat indices in the triple digits between 103-110. Use caution when spending time outside for long periods of time. Rain chances remain low once again so no hope for one of those cooling afternoon showers.
Saturday will be pretty similar to Friday. We’ll start off warm and humid with temperatures in the 80s. We’ll warm up to the low 90s through the afternoon, but will once again feel like 100-105 degrees through the afternoon. The difference is we could see a cooling afternoon shower or storm! Unfortunately, most of us will remain dry as that chance is very hit or miss through the afternoon with only a 20% chance of rain.
The greater chance for rain moves in on Sunday with a 40% chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Those rain chances help to keep us a bit cooler through the afternoon with highs around 90 and heat indices between 100-105 through the afternoon depending on where that rain forms.
We’ll see an upper level disturbance move through our area Monday bringing an increased chance for rain once again. This will also keep us cooler with highs topping out around 90! This rain chances is going to be a more organized pattern and we’ll have timing on this as it moves from north to south across the area. Be sure to check back this weekend for details on when we expect this system to move through.
Through the rest of the week expect temperatures to climb again back into the low 90s with those hit or miss afternoon showers and storms. We’ll see heat indices climb once again so be prepared for the heat!
Out in the tropics we’re not expecting any development for the next 2-5 days.
