First Alert Forecast: HOT! Temperatures continue to soar into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have a heat advisory in effect for all of Southwest Louisiana through 7 pm this evening. This means we’ll see heat indices close to 108 through the afternoon. Be sure to take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and apply sunscreen. We do have some clouds trying to help keep the sun off of us, but it is still hot none the less. Through the rest of this evening we will see temperatures cool off down to an overnight low around 80 degrees. With the amount of humidity sticking around we will likely feel like the mid 80s through much of the night.