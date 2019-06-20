FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with increasing storm chances late this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s all about the heat in our current weather pattern and the need to take heat precautions when outdoors. Morning temperatures near 80 still feel closer to 85 to 90 degrees with the heat index early this morning and as temperatures climb into the 90s, those feels like temperatures will again rise to around 103 to 105 during the afternoon.
Similar to what was the case on Wednesday, a couple showers or thunderstorms have popped up earlier this morning as outflow boundary winds from the larger storm complex to the north drop southward and serve as a lifting mechanism in the atmosphere to spawn a couple showers. This was the case for portions of Vernon, Beauregard, Allen and Jeff Davis parishes yesterday and even spawned a tropical funnel cloud near Hathaway! These showers should end by sunrise and leave an even muggier and sauna-like feel for spots that pick up the rain overnight.
The hot and humid air will hang around the next several days as upper level ridging keeps the heat pumped up and rain chances near zero for Friday, but a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday will enter the picture as the ridge aloft begins to weaken over the area. This trend will continue Sunday, sending the storm track further southward and thus increasing our rain chances Sunday and Monday as a series of upper level disturbances send storm complexes further southward.
These storm complexes could bring strong wind gusts, heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning Sunday and Monday so be prepared to go indoors when thunder roars late this weekend! As of now, the rain chances both days remain at 40% but could be increased if model trends continue to advertise and lock on a better coverage of storms those days. The one thing about these upper level storm complexes are that they are very difficult to time out more than a few hours in advance, so the exact timeline of highest rain chances Sunday and Monday is still indeterminable at this point.
Next week, we’ll keep daily rain chances around each day although those chances look to drop back a bit lower each day after Monday, as the daily sea breeze will be the main trigger for a few pop-up storms each afternoon.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
