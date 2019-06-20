FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with increasing storm chances late this weekend

These storm complexes could bring strong wind gusts, heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning Sunday and Monday so be prepared to go indoors when thunder roars late this weekend! As of now, the rain chances both days remain at 40% but could be increased if model trends continue to advertise and lock on a better coverage of storms those days. The one thing about these upper level storm complexes are that they are very difficult to time out more than a few hours in advance, so the exact timeline of highest rain chances Sunday and Monday is still indeterminable at this point.